MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was Mesa firefighters to the rescue Thursday, after a senior dog with some health problems found himself stuck in a pool.
[WATCH: Mesa fire crews rescue elderly dog from pool]
A Mesa fire captain and his crew got the call that Saber, an 11-year-old Lab, had gotten stuck in his owner's swimming pool.
Saber has nerve damage to his legs, so wasn't able to climb out of the water on his own.
He's a heavy old fellow, so his owner wasn't able to lift him out without risking injuring herself.
So the firefighters stepped in, hoisting the big guy to dry land.
After a good toweling off (and, we bet, a few treats!) Saber was good as new.
Capt Burnett & his crew E205 C-shift got the call that Saber, an 11yr old Lab w/nerve damage, got himself stuck in his owner’s swimming pool. His owner was unable to remove him w/o risking her own safety. The crew stepped in & helped Saber get out of the pool. 🐶 #AnimalRescue pic.twitter.com/fNDIwnTfbt— Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) August 1, 2019
(3) comments
What disease is that poor dog going to contract from that filthy, green pool? People are disgusting.
Saber is me cats name Sabor toothed tiger. [scared]
Geez, that pool water looks so nasty....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.