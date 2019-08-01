Mesa fire crews help 11-year-old dog after he got stuck in a pool

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was Mesa firefighters to the rescue Thursday, after a senior dog with some health problems found himself stuck in a pool.

[WATCH: Mesa fire crews rescue elderly dog from pool]

A Mesa fire captain and his crew got the call that Saber, an 11-year-old Lab, had gotten stuck in his owner's swimming pool.

Saber has nerve damage to his legs, so wasn't able to climb out of the water on his own.

He's a heavy old fellow, so his owner wasn't able to lift him out without risking injuring herself.

So the firefighters stepped in, hoisting the big guy to dry land.

After a good toweling off (and, we bet, a few treats!) Saber was good as new.

 

Shredder
Shredder

What disease is that poor dog going to contract from that filthy, green pool? People are disgusting.

robertscomputer
robertscomputer

Saber is me cats name Sabor toothed tiger. [scared]

docketman
docketman

Geez, that pool water looks so nasty....

