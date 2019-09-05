MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was an unusual rescue made by crews from the Mesa Fire & Medical Department on Thursday.
A little girl's pet macaw, named August, typically doesn't fly because of his clipped wings.
But apparently, he figured out a way to take flight.
August somehow managed to fly the coop. He escaped from his cage and flew to the top of a 40-foot pine tree.
Once up there, he couldn't come down.
Ladder 201 was called in to rescue the stranded feathered friend from his perch.
Fire crews took the young girl's father up in a bucket to pluck "Auggie" from the tree and bring him down to safety.
"Sometimes our customers' needs vary," joked a tweet from the Mesa Fire & Medical.