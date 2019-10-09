MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a Mesa Fire & Medical crew to the rescue after a little dog found himself in a tight spot.
The dog somehow got his head stuck in a wall!
Neighbors became aware of the pup's predicament when they heard the little guy crying, so they called for help.
A crew from Mesa Fire & Medical was dispatched to the scene.
[MORE: Pet and animal news]
When the firefighters arrived, all they could see was the dog's snout sticking through a small opening at the bottom of a stucco wall.
The crews went to work, and it wasn't long before they were able to free the dog.
He was happy to be loose and appeared to be uninjured. His rescuers returned him safely to his owner.
Captain/Paramedic Schutt's crew of Engine 216 was called out to the home of a neighbor who's dog got his head stuck in wall after the poor thing was heard crying. Expectations of us from our stakeholders vary and we proudly Serve with CARE. 🐶 #firefighter #petrescue pic.twitter.com/UkkfQHu1Ux— Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) October 9, 2019