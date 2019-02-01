PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To celebrate the Super Bowl this weekend, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering discounted adoption fees.
Anyone who comes into the shelter on Friday (Feb. 1), Saturday (Feb. 2) or Sunday (Feb. 3) wearing a football jersey from the team of their choice can adopt a pet for 50 percent off.
Puppies and Shelter Super Heroes are not included in the discount.
Any dog that has been at the shelter for 30 days or more will be $25.
All adoptions include license, vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery and microchip.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue. Their phone number is 602-506-7387.
For more information, click here.
Find your new best friend just in time for the big game!
