FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A little dog who got thrown from serious car crash in Flagstaff has been found safe! And her story of rescue and survival is truly miraculous.
The dog's owner, a young man traveling home from college to California and passing through Flagstaff, was in a bad accident on May 14 on Interstate 40.
His 6-month-old pup, named Bella, was thrown from the car during the crash, and was nowhere to be found.
Bella's owner was seriously hurt in the accident. He was airlifted to Phoenix for treatment and later transferred to a hospital in California.
Meantime, the owner’s stepmom had been watching Flagstaff shelters to see if Bella had been found and turned in.
Word of Bella's disappearance quickly began to spread.
Bella's story was eventually posted on "Lost Pets of Auto Accidents" Facebook page.
The search was on for the little lost dog, and volunteers began working around the clock to locate her. But the more time that went by, the more searchers began to despair that she could survive for so long on her own.
Thankfully, Bella had a guardian angel.
Cheryl Naumann of the HARTT Community Group (Arizona's Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team) soon found out about little Bella.
She launched an extensive search to try to find the pup, and her efforts paid off as she scoured an area about a mile from the crash site.
Baumann describes it in her own words after she heard a telltale bark!
She says she "ran to a bush about 50 feet away. I couldn’t see the puppy at all but as I parted the shrubs, THERE SHE WAS! We didn’t know this but Bella was wearing a leash at the time of the accident. Her leash was wrapped tightly and repeatedly around the shrub, so she was unable to move at all.
This was a blessing and a curse; a puppy as young as Bella would likely have not been mature enough to know to avoid the highway.
So, the leash kept her off the freeway. But it also kept her from being seen. This area of freeway was one that no one would ever have had a reason to stop at, unless they were specifically looking for her.
My hands were shaking as I worked to untangle her, being VERY conscious of the fact that she could bolt once freed. So my priority was holding her body tight while I freed her. She seemed “ok”, and I quickly scooped her up, ran to my car and set her in the passenger seat.
I texted the owner that Bella was safe, and I then called Aspen Veterinary Clinic’s emergency line. Within 10 minutes, Dr. Jessie Saul called me back and said he would meet me at his clinic which was closed for the holiday."
Naumann drove to the clinic, where vets quickly began to assess Bella's condition.
The dog was severely dehydrated, emaciated and her gums were gray. Her vet very slowly fed her and began to re-hydrate her.
Bella also needed a blood transfusion.
So, another miracle: A "donor dog" was found to give blood to Bella. The vet called in a client whose greyhound is a "hero blood donor dog." Within 15 minutes, the donor arrived to give lifesaving blood to Bella.
It's amazing that Bella was able to survive this ordeal at all. In the 13 days she was trapped under that bush, it reached below freezing numerous times, and even snowed on May 23.
Bella remains in serious condition, but Naumann says "had she not been found tonight, it’s doubtful whether she would have been alive tomorrow. We learned about this situation just in time."
Dozens of people have said that the story of Bella's miraculous journey has brought them to tears. Some comments on Facebook read:
"This post had my heart racing and had such lows and a great high. So many miracles in one story."
"HOLY COW!! Hooray for Bella, and that she gets to go home to her human and they can further heal together!"
"Blessings to you and your team Cheryl for giving this sweet baby a chance at a happy life. This brought happy tears to my eyes."
The HAARTT organization (Arizona's Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team) exists so that volunteers can share cases of missing animals and members of the public can request trapping assistance.
According to the group's Facebook page, HARTT volunteers provide specific services to capture dogs who are extremely skittish, shy, or who cannot be captured without the use of specialized equipment. They also provide consultation services on lost dog cases throughout the state of Arizona.
HARTT volunteers have been specially trained in the use of animal capture equipment and have completed the Humane Dog Trapping Workshop taught several times a year by Naumann.
"Finding this pup was the very best happening in 2019 so far," said Nauman."But she needs prayers so please pray for a full recovery!"
Naumann reminds us that dogs have a tremendous ability to survive, and that you should NEVER assume a dog has died unless you find a body. She also advises: "Ask a million questions until you get just the level of detail you need to locate and recover an animal safely.
"And she stresses the importance of "grid searches" if you think a dog has been inured in an accident. The dog could be "laying low" and and waiting for someone to find her. Most dogs from auto accidents are found very close to the crash site!
Bella’s family has been through so much with the serious injuries suffered by their son while traveling home, and now their critically ill puppy.
If you are able to help Bella and her family, you can donate to HARTT and mention “Bella” in your gift. The link is on their website.
Thank you from all of us at AZFamily to Naumann and all the volunteers who made Bella's rescue possible.
