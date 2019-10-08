PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Summer may be over, but kitten season is definitely not.
The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) says it has 57 underage orphaned kittens in its Bottle Baby Kitten ICU.
All of the kittens need help gaining weight before they can be adopted, so AHS is looking for foster homes for the tiny residents.
The foster period would only be for a few weeks.
Becoming a Foster Hero is quick and easy, and you can sign up online, from the comfort of your own home. Just follow a few simple steps.
1. Take the general foster orientation: www.azhumane.org/foster
2. Take the Bottle Baby Foster orientation. (*trainings combined take less than an hour*)
3. Ready for kittens? Submit a foster application, and you could have foster kittens in under 24 hours!
AHS staffers are also available to give people hands-on training when they pick up their furry bundles of joy.
AHS provides all support, medical care, and supplies. Fosters just need a space in their home and a loving heart to help care for these kittens.
Last year, the agency's Bottle Baby Kitten ICU cared for more than 1,100 newborn kittens.
Last but not least, if someone finds a litter of kittens, they are encouraged to NOT "kit-nap" them from their mothers. Learn more at www.azhumane.org/foundkittens.
