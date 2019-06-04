PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A kitten is recovering after being found with makeshift casts on its back legs even though they weren't broken.
Kathy Hamel runs a small animal rescue. She tells Arizona's Family a woman contacted her Sunday night after finding the cat dragging itself across the pavement near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.
[WATCH: Cat rescued in Phoenix after found with casts on back legs]
When the casts came off, she realized the kitten's legs were perfectly fine.
It appears people put sticks and plaster over the kitten's leg but she can't fathom why.
"This was a very complex, intricate bandage job, in my opinion. I'm not sure I could have done it," she said. "There was some degree of skill involved."
A police report hasn't been filed yet but Hamel says she plans to file one.
She says the kitten is healthy and will be up for adoption soon.
