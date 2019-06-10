PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a happy ending to the story of a "kit-napping" we brought you last week.
A stolen kitten has been found safe and is back in the care of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS.)
And, police say a suspect has been taken into custody.
Last Tuesday, we told you about the man caught on camera running away from the AHS Sunnyslope campus with a stolen kitten hidden under his sweatshirt.
He was introduced to 12-week-old Zeus and was escorted into a meet-and-greet room with the kitten.
But when the adoption counselor stepped away from the room to help get one of his questions answered, volunteers saw the man put little Zeus under his sweatshirt and run out of the facility.
Staffers tried to run after the man but couldn't catch him.
However, police have not taken a suspect into custody in this kitten caper.
Phoenix police say several days after the kitten was taken, 18-year-old Joan Ocampo Reyes called police to turn himself in.
He was booked into jail on one count of theft, but did not provide information on the exact location of Zeus.
On the morning of Monday, June 10, Phoenix police conducted a follow-up interview with the suspect to try to locate Zeus.
Through the course of their investigation, the kitten was located safe and returned to the animal care and adoption facility.
