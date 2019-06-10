GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was the Goodyear Fire Department to the rescue after a family of ducks found itself in distress.
Early Saturday morning, firefighters got an alert about a duck and her ducklings trapped in a canal.
The water was so high the ducks could not pass under a bridge, and were struggling to swim against the current.
When the firefighters arrived, they found the poor ducks still trying to paddle.
Firefighters used a pool pole, skimmer, and bucket to pull the ducks from the water.
The mama duck flew away during the rescue operation, but soon returned to the area when her babies were safe on dry land.
The firefighters released the two ducklings to their mother, and the reunited (and probably exhausted!) feathered family waddled off along the canal bank.
(1) comment
duck orange recipe
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.