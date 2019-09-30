PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Things got a little wild on the State Route 51 in Phoenix on Monday.
A javelina made its way onto the freeway.
Department of Public Safety troopers had to stop traffic on the northbound side near McDowell Road.
The javelina was seen curled up against the median.
Troopers were able to carrel the wild animal with no reports of injuries.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said it's going to release the javelina into the wild.
SR-51 NB north of McDowell: DPS stopped traffic to capture a loose javelina on the freeway. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/oYBurADBwB— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 1, 2019