PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Is your pet a hero? The Arizona Pet Project is taking nominations for local animal heroes that will be honored at a ceremony in March.
The nonprofit dedicated to keeping Arizona pets and families together will be honoring the pet heroes at the 16th Annual HERO Awards on Mar. 9 at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Scottsdale.
Last year, the ceremony honored five pets including Cuffie the cat, who saved a boy from a diabetic coma and Stella the pit bull, who the organization said brought back joy to a family affected by cancer and depression.
“Proceeds from the HERO Awards help provide vital resources to pets and their owners in our community,” Executive Director of The Arizona Pet Project Leanna Taylor said. “Over the past five years, supporters of the HERO Awards have raised more than $1 million to help pet families in need.”
The ceremony will also honor community members dedicated to animal welfare.
To nominate a pet or person:
- Visit The Arizona Pet Project site to download a nomination form.
- Nominations need to be submitted by Wednesday October 31, 2018.
- Each animal HERO winner, and their human companion, will attend the HERO Awards to receive their custom HERO medallion. The hero’s story will be showcased on video at the gala.
- HERO winners will be notified by mid-November. Introductions of the winners will be made in the weeks following to our email subscribers and on our Facebook page.
Submissions can be mailed to The Arizona Pet Project at 3905 N 7th Avenue #7611, Phoenix AZ 85013, or emailed to ltaylor@azpetproject.org.
