SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Have you seen an endangered black-footed ferret in the wild? Want to?
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is signing up volunteers to help “spotlight” the animals in Aubrey Valley and on the Double O Ranch, both of which are near Seligman.
Spotlighting is the agency’s way of documenting the black-footed ferret population.
“The spotlighting method involves using high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets,” explains AZGFD’s website. “Their eyeshine is reflected by the spotlight and helps surveyors with identifying and locating these elusive, nocturnal carnivores.
Because the animals are nocturnal, volunteers will have to be, too.
There are two five-night events – Sept. 19-23 and Oct. 17-21. Volunteers will be out from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"Black-footed ferrets (Mustela nigripes) are one of North America’s most endangered mammals," according to AZGFD.
The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation at the Phoenix Zoo is part of the Ferret Species Survival program and welcomed a litter of six healthy kits in June.
Click here for more information, including what you need to do to volunteer.
Seligman is about 3 hours north of Phoenix via Interstate 17 and AZ-89.