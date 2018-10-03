Check out Tug, part of the Scottsdale Police mounted unit.
Tug reveled in the rain, rolling around and enjoying some big mud puddle fun.
Luckily someone had a camera rolling, and was able to capture this video of Tug savoring his special splash time.
The Scottsdale Police Department shared the story on its Facebook page and on Twitter.
Rainy days at the Scottsdale PD Mounted Unit Barn mean big mud puddle fun. Tug is enjoying his splash time with Wrangler Sizemore this morning. #SPDMountedUnit pic.twitter.com/ntArQUmX0R— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 3, 2018
Close to 2-and-a-half inches of rain fell in Phoenix on Tuesday, making it the wettest October day on record and the eighth-wettest day ever.
