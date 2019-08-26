PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The votes are in! Phoenix Sky Harbor dog "Alfie" has won the TSA’s “Cutest K9” contest.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) made the announcement on Monday, which is International Dog Day.
Alfie is a four-year-old yellow lab and explosives detection K9 who works at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Sky Harbor Airport pup Alfie in running to be Top Dog in TSA cute K9 contest]
Last Friday, TSA announced a 24-hour nationwide contest on Instagram and encouraged the public to vote for the agency’s “cutest K9.”
More than 100,000 votes came in for these fetching furry friends.
Turns out, Alfie was the Top Dog! He received the most votes out of the four finalists.
His handler, Jason, says he's doggone proud.
"From the minute I saw we were one of the four finalists, I was incredibly proud of him," said Jason. "He's an amazing dog."
The other candidates included “Muk” from Austin–Bergstrom International Airport; “Figor” from Chicago Midway International Airport; and “Donna” from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.
Alfie is a passenger screening canine (PSC) who works with his handler at the airport, searching travelers.
"Our primary responsibility is screening passengers before they go through the security checkpoints," said Jason.
Together, they assist with the efficiency and effectiveness of TSA’s screening operations and are an added layer of security.
Alfie and Jason have worked together for two years at Sky Harbor Airport.
According to Jason, Alfie’s favorite transportation asset to search is an aircraft and his favorite treat is, believe it or not, baby carrots!
As a working K9, Alfie gets rewarded with a large squeaky tennis ball. Good boy!
Alfie is said to be eager and enthusiastic while working, but also enjoys hanging out in the back yard with Jason when the're at home.
Passengers departing airports across the country can at any time expect to see K9 teams working around travelers.
The teams navigate among large groups of people to pinpoint the source of an explosive odor, even if the source is mobile and often without the source being aware it is being tracked.
A PSC handler is trained to read its dog’s change of behavior when it indicates an explosive scent has been detected.
If a dog alerts its handler to the presence of explosive odor, TSA follows an established procedure to resolve the alarm.
The TSA says the use of these highly-trained K9s is an effective tool in deterring and detecting the introduction of explosive devices into the nation’s transportation systems.
Because explosives are known to be the greatest threat to the aviation system, TSA’s working K9s are regularly tested to ensure they maintain a high standard of operational effectiveness.
Currently, TSA has more than 400 passenger screening canine teams that work primarily at airports across the country.
While these dogs are sociable, they are working dogs and they should not be petted or fed by anyone except their handlers.
So even though Alfie is now a star, officials are asking for no pup-arazzi, please!
We're thrilled to announce the winner of our TSA Cutest K9 Contest is Alfie from @PHXSkyHarbor! Thanks to everyone who participated! #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/WDm44tbidF— TSA (@TSA) August 26, 2019