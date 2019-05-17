PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grumpy Cat, arguably the most famous cat on the internet and an Arizona native, died Tuesday morning at the age of 7.
According to a tweet posted Friday morning, Grumpy Cat, whose given name is Tartar Sauce, died due to "complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome."
The tweet said the famous feline died in the arms of her mother, Tabatha.
Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
Grumpy Cat lived with Tabatha in Morristown, Arizona. She garnered over 8.5 million Facebook fans and 1.5 million Twitter followers since rising to fame in 2012 with her grumpy face.
From several bestseller books to her own Lifetime movie, Grumpy Cat "helped millions of people smile all around the world."
She was even the "Official Spokescat of Friskies."
The calico mix, who suffered from feline dwarfism, made many appearances around Arizona and in Arizona's Family's studios.
She "threw" out the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game, made an appearance at Paul's Car Wash and much more.
Grumpy Cat's family vowed "her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."
