PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is hoping to adopt out hundreds of pets on Saturday, as it offers free adoptions all day long.
Adoption fees for all adoptable AHS pets will be waived, courtesy of Bissell Pet Foundation and its "Empty the Shelters" event.
The timing couldn't be better. Right now, AHS is overflowing with animals and is caring for 1,400 dogs, cats and critters within its shelters and in AHS Foster Hero Homes.
The adoption special will help make some much-needed space so AHS can continue to be a safety net for the Valley’s most vulnerable pets.
Visit any Arizona Humane Society location on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. to adopt a new family member for free (puppies and kittens included).
All four Arizona Humane Society locations will be taking part in this special and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations.
You’ll also receive a bag of Hill’s Science Diet food and a free follow-up veterinary exam with VCA Animal Hospitals.
To view the pets currently up for adoption at AHS, visit azhumane.org/adopt. The site updates hourly.
For more information on the Bissell event and what to bring and expect, visit azhumane.org.
Things to know beforehand:
- Be prepared to wait in line, possibly outside. Bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
- Please leave your four-legged friends at home.
- Check pet requirements and location. If you have a specific pet in mind, please check their requirements regarding child or whole family introductions before coming to meet them. All adoptable pets can be found here and can be filtered by location. Please note that adoption locations may change early in the morning, and these pages are updated every hour.
- Limit two meet n’ greets per household. We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to meet our adoptable pets! If interested in more, we kindly ask that you go to the end of the line.
- Limit two adoptions per household.
- We cannot hold pets. Adoptions are first come, first served.
- For dogs: Must have or purchase appropriate leash and collar at time of adoption.
- For cats: Must have or purchase appropriate carrier at time of adoption. $5 cat boxes are available for purchase.
Locations and hours
-Campus for Compassion (1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-Sunnyslope Campus (9226 N. 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-PetSmart Scottsdale (4380 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
-PetSmart Mesa (1733 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (This location will only offer adoptable cats and kittens.)
We are more than halfway through day one of #EmptyTheShelters and we're seeing one of our favorite sights... empty kennels! There are still many furry friends to add to your family this afternoon and tomorrow! Update: https://t.co/HKwcPfXgG4 // Details: https://t.co/dmg0ubShJG pic.twitter.com/4kVmYswe4l— Arizona Humane Society (@azhumane) August 9, 2019
