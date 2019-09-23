PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A good Samaritan rescued five kittens following the storms in Phoenix Monday evening.
Arizona's Family viewer Juliana Mays shared a video of five kittens being rescued as heavy rain moved through the area of State Route 51 and Indian School Road.
Luke Mays, who rescued the kittens, said the hail storm came into the area and they got all excited.
When Mays went into a guest room, he heard all the kittens through a window but couldn’t tell if were in trouble.
When Mays went outside, he saw the kittens struggling and put them in a box.
At this time, the kittens are inside his home. Mays added that he is hoping to have them reunited with their mother soon.