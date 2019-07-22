PHOENIX- (3TV/CBS5)-- Firefighters and police officers came together and rescued a dog from a canal in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Phoenix police responded to a canal just north of Indian School Road and 20th Street for a report of a dog in the canal.
[MORE: Pet and animal stories]
When they arrived on-scene, they quickly realized they didn’t have enough resources to pull the dog out of the canal.
Officers requested assistance from the Phoenix Fire Department.
Police say one of their officers used a rope to lasso the dog after they chased it along three miles of the canal.
That officer was able to successfully lasso the dog and pull it to safety, police added.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.