PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) says its cat and kitten quarters are at "cat-pacity" right now. That's why the shelter is holding a special adoption event this weekend to try to find 200-plus furry felines their forever families.
From Friday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 6, AHS is waiving adoption fees for cats 1 year and older.
Those looking for a kitten will find a reduced fee of $50.
The specials are good at all AHS locations.
All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and are sent home with a free bag of food, a free follow-up veterinary exam, and free pet insurance for up to 30 days.
Right now, there are more than 200 cats and kittens waiting to be adopted.
Check out photos and bios of the adoptable felines at www.azhumane.org/cats. The page can be filtered by age, breed, and location.
The website is updated hourly. But AHS says that it does take some time to process adoption paperwork during adoption specials, and the call volume is also very high. So, make sure you visit the shelter in person to find out if a specific pet is still available.
For more information, visit AHS online or on Facebook.
Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion
1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041
602-997-7585
Sunnyslope Campus
9226 N. 13th Avenue/1311 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
602-997-7585