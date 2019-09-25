PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you have a kid who loves animals and who's looking for something to do over fall break?
The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has a suggestion.
AHS is offering a fun, hands-on experience for kids to explore the world of AHS’ animal rescuers with its "Jr. Animal Cops Fall Camp."
The camp takes place Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct.11, and is designed for children ages 9-13.
As a special thank you to other rescuers, AHS is offering 50% off fall camp fees for children of First Responders (first responders can email education@azhumane.org for the discount.)
AHS’ Jr. Animal Cops Fall Camp is designed for kids who are interested in working as an animal first responder or in animal welfare.
Students will practice field medicine techniques, learning how to use rescue equipment and interacting with real-life Emergency Animal Medical Technicians.
During this hands-on learning experience, Jr. Animal Cops will also follow a mock cruelty investigation from dispatch all the way to a courtroom trial.
For more information or to sign-up for Jr. Animal Cops, visit azhumane.org/camps.