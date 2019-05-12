SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- This is something you don't see every day.
An emu was found wandering around a Scottsdale neighborhood.
The animal was found at around 6 a.m. Sunday near the area of 65th Street and Cactus Road.
[VIDEO: PD: Emu found wandering around neighborhood near Scottsdale/Phoenix border]
Phoenix police responded to call of the large bird loose in the area. They posted a video on their Facebook page as their officers were able to secure the pet bird and locate the owner.
A Scottsdale police officer was holding on to it until Phoenix police officers escorted it back home.
