GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a rough hike for a Great Dane near Payson this weekend.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office issued the story of the rescue on its Facebook page.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, the dog's owner and several other hikers took the big fella along on a hike on the Hellsgate Trailhead in the Tonto National Forest.
During the hike, the 90-pound Great Dane injured the pads on his feet, making it impossible for the dog to make the hike back out.
Members of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue were called in to help.
When they arrived, they treated the dog, bandaged up his paws and tried to figure out the best way to get him out.
One rescuer actually hoisted the big dog on his shoulders and carried him out of the canyon.
From there, they scooped him up using a rescue harness and carried him to their jeep, where he enjoyed a great view from the back while crews drove him away from the rugged area to safety.
According to the USDA/Tonto National Forest website, this particular hiking trail is a challenging, back country trail.
The website states: "While the hiker faces several moderate to steep climbs on the route to Hell’s Gate, the real challenge is getting back out."