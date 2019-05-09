9 coyote pups rescued after being flushed from irrigation pipe in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A box of coyote puppies was rescued from nearly drowning in Casa Grande, the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center said Thursday.
Nine baby coyotes were flushed from an irrigation pipe in a farm field, and they narrowly survived the ordeal.
A good Samaritan found the pups and took them to Valley Humane Society in Casa Grande.
The six male and three female coyotes were described as “a mess,” but are now “clean, dry and eating well,” according to the SWCC Facebook page.
“They’ll soon be on their way outside to meet their foster parents in a pre-release enclosure,” SWCC said about the puppies’ future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.