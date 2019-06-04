PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County Animal Care and Control are taking serious precautions at its shelters following a spike in Parvo and Distemper illnesses out in the community.
Some symptoms pet owners should be on the lookout for are eye or nose discharge, tremors and/or teeth chattering. If pet owners see any of those symptoms, they should take their dog to the vet.
On Tuesday, MCACC spokesman Jose Santiago explained some new measures being taken at the county shelters to make sure that adoptable pets stay healthy.
The following procedures are being implemented at BOTH County shelters:
1) Suspension of owner surrenders
The County shelters will be suspending owner surrenders for one week (from June 4 to June 11). Those who had owner surrenders for this week will be notified and given their options at that time.
2) Dog-to-dog meet and greets are being suspended
The shelter will not allow owners to bring their owned pets to the shelter for a dog-to-dog intro for the next 30 days. Owners will be advised to quarantine their new pet from their current pet and do slow introductions of their animals. Bringing in an owned dog has the potential of spreading the disease to either the owned pet or those waiting to be adopted.
3) Public Dog Walks Suspended
The shelters will not host any public dog walks for the next 30 days.
MCACC is also dealing with crowded shelters. The county currently has 20 open kennels between the two facilities. With the number of animals coming in and currently being cared for, that space will be eliminated within the next day if not in less time.
So, the shelters are actively seeking people to foster animals within their homes. Potential fosters can easily sign up online.
In addition, the shelters are reducing adoption fees for the rest of June.
Dogs that weigh 20 pounds or more may be adopted for a $21 license fee. Dogs that weigh 19 pounds or less may be adopted out for a $50 adoption fee.
Puppies/Shelter Super Heroes will not qualify for this reduced rate. The hope is that the general public will step forward and help save as many lives as possible.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
West Valley Animal Care Center
2500 S. 27th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85009
East Valley Animal Care Center
2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85201
Phone: 602-506-7387
You can also visit MCACC online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.