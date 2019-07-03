PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the Chihuahuas who were found abandoned in a foreclosed home by a tenant in east Phoenix are available for adoption.
The Arizona Humane Society says at least six of the 38 are now looking for forever homes. The organization released the pictures on Wednesday.
AHS also said "a few" were up for adoption at their Scottsdale PetSmart location.
Two Maricopa County constables found the Chihuahuas at a house near 44th Street and McDowell Road on June 13, officials said.
The house was foreclosed, and the tenant was given an eviction notice. The person left the home and left the dogs there.
It's unclear if or when the other dogs will be up for adoption.
