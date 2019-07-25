ORO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A bobcat on the prowl in Oro Valley got a little more than he bargained for when he sneaked up on a rattlesnake.
"Apparently even bobcats are subject to that feline curiosity!" the Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning under the headline "Wow! Crazy video!"
[WATCH: Bobcat vs. rattlesnake]
Crazy is right.
It all happened fast, in less than 30 seconds.
The video shows the bobcat stalking the rattler. Not even 10 seconds go by before you hear the snake issue the warning that gave it its name.
The bobcat pounces and gets in a few swipes before it seems to rethink its actions, deciding that tangling with a rattlesnake is probably is not the best idea.
The bobcat backed away and then bounded out of biting range, the snake in what looks like pursuit, its rattle going at full speed.
[MORE: Animal stories on azfamily.com]
"The rattlesnake drew the attention of the curious bobcat because of its movement and sound," said the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Tucson office, which originally posted Rolf Averill's video.
Because both animals walked/slithered away unharmed, we'll call this encounter a draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.