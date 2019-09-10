PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 10-month-old tabby used up one of his nine lives in Phoenix last month.
Crews from the Arizona Humane Society, or AHS, had to come to the rescue of the frightened feline, who ended up trapped in a hot car engine.
The location of the rescue is causing a stir.
It was just after noon on a hot day in late August in the parking lot of the Arizona Humane Society.
That's when two shelter staffers noticed a couple scrambling to catch a cat who had escaped from a carrier!
The couple had an appointment with AHS’ Admissions team for Rocky and three other cats. But somehow, Rocky escaped from his carrier in the parking lot.
The 10-month-old tabby was terrified, and he darted to take cover in the first place he found: the engine of a nearby car.
The temperature was already a sweltering 110 degrees, so it was crucial to get a rescue underway immediately.
Well, talk about being in the right place at the right time!
It took just a short time to assemble half a dozen AHS staffers to plot out a rescue operation.
The staffers positioned themselves around the car with towels in hand, ready to jump in should the cat take flight and make a run for it.
Once the hood of the car was opened, you could see where the cat, who was lodged and panting heavily.
But his body couldn't squeeze through from the top of the car.
So Plan B: Shelter workers managed to put a leash around the cat's body while guiding his paws through the bottom of the engine.
Once both paws were free, they were able to pull the cat safely out of the engine.
It took about an hour to get the cat free.
Rocky was then rushed to the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma hospital to be treated for heat stress.
Vets found the kitty's temperature had reached nearly 106 degrees!
Vet techs began applying alcohol to the tips of his ears and paw pads as a fan blew on him. Within 15 minutes, Rocky's temperature had come down to 104.6 degrees. After another 15 minutes, he was completely cooled to 102.4 degrees.
Despite a few minor abrasions, Rocky was unharmed.
Rocky is shy, but after working with the AHS behavior team, he is now ready for adoption at AHS’ Sunnyslope location, along with his best buddy "Road," a 6-month-old gray tabby.
Due to Rocky’s shy nature, it was determined that both Rocky and Road would do best in a home together and can be adopted for the price of one adoption fee.
Contact the Arizona Humane Society for more information.
Arizona Humane Society
602.997.7585
Sunnyslope campus
9226 N. 13th Avenue/1311 W. Hatcher Road
Phoenix, AZ 85021