PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A north Phoenix family is desperate to find their two missing furry family members.
When Rob Sliman's tan terrier mixes, 14-year-old Sophie and 6-year-old Penny, first disappeared, he thought they got out through a backyard gate.
After searching the local shelters and finding nothing, he decided to check his surveillance cameras.
"The kids were a wreck," said Sliman.
It turns out the poor pooches didn't escape. They were taken.
Surveillance video shows a silver truck pull up around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29. A woman in a light blue shirt gets out and calmly walks to the backyard. She comes out with a dog and hands it to a woman in a black shirt waiting by the truck. She then goes back and does the same thing with the second dog.
In less than 5 minutes, they were gone.
Sliman said he doesn't recognize the women.
He and his family were on vacation when Sophie and Penny were snatched. He had a cousin stop by the house daily to check on the house and the outdoor dogs, who he said had plenty of shade, water, and food.
[MORE: Pet stories]
Sliman said his cousin had just stopped by 90 minutes before the suspects arrived on his property.
"They knew exactly what they were doing, almost like they knew we were on vacation; they had nothing to worry about. They could just walk up and take our dogs," said Sliman.
"We just want our dogs back. They're part of our family," he said. "There's no reason for anyone to take our dogs."
Sliman filed a police report with the Phoenix Police Department.
If you recognize the women, the truck, or the dogs, he hopes you call 623-910-9788 or the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.