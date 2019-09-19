PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pet owners are on alert in a Phoenix-area neighborhood after another dog was attacked by a bobcat.
Allen Gobel's 4-year old Yorkie, Sandy, was attacked in their Ahwatukee backyard last week.
It happened in an area near 32nd Street and Pecos Road, not far from Desert Vista High School.
"She's got bites from the back of her head all the way down to her tail," Gobel said. "[The bobcat] was not afraid of me. It was almost like it was laughing at me, like 'C'mon, try and do something.'"
Sandy spent two nights at the vet but should make a full recovery.
Bobcats have become a growing problem in Ahwatukee, with several sightings in front driveways, next to swimming pools, and even near schools.
In June, a bobcat killed a little dog at another Ahwatukee home.
Amy Burnett of the Arizona Game and Fish Department said that bobcats have become part of our community.
"They're finding overgrown bushes in someone's yard or a park like this to sleep for the night," she said. "And they're staying here and during the day. They're looking for food, so where are they finding it? They're finding it in our neighborhoods."
According to Burnett, the animals will keep coming around until they feel scared or threatened.
It's up to pet owners to take precautions to protect their small dogs and cats and to scare the bobcats away.
Gobel is just happy Sandy is still around.
"She was a good fighter," he said. "She didn't back down. Very lucky."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay Sandy's vet bills.
Gobel said he will no longer let his dogs out in the yard alone.
