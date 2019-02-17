SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Bella, a beloved bobcat at a Scottsdale wildlife sanctuary has died.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center announced Saturday that Bella died after being part of the sanctuary for almost 20 years.
Bella was popular with tour guests.
"She was always front and center to people-watch. Bella was also a favorite for people who wanted to sponsor (or adopt) an animal as a gift or in honor of a loved one," officials said in a statement.
Bella was found by hikers in Tucson back in 1998. The hikers then took her to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
That's when Bella relocated to her permanent home at the Southwest Wildlife, where officials said she was diagnosed "with scoliosis of the spine."
"The diagnosis meant that she wouldn't do well if released back to the wild, and Bella became a permanent resident at our sanctuary," officials said.
"As she aged, the curvature of her spine became more obvious, although it didn't seem to interfere with her daily activities until the last few years of her life."
Southwest Wildlife officials added that their "staff and volunteers who have known her for so many years will truly miss her."
If you would like to donate in Bella's honor, visit southwestwildlife.org.
