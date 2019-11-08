WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just in time for Veterans Day, animal lovers can see Bearizona Wildlife Park's first bald eagle.
The majestic bird got his name, Vernon, through a naming contest. It seems fitting since the first president of the United States, George Washington, and the bald eagle are both from Virginia. The name also honors Washington's estate at Mt. Vernon.
Vernon was seriously hurt years ago after a fight in what was likely a territorial dispute, Bearizona said. He couldn't fly, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department rescued him. Vernon made his way through multiple facilities during the last decade before finding his forever home at Bearizona, officials said. The wildlife park has space and the care he needs to thrive.
"He's very shy, but he loosens up after a few fish," said Susan Davidson, founder of High Country Raptors, in a statement. "The staff continues to learn more about him and his likes and dislikes every day, and we are doing our very best to keep Vernon feeling as comfortable and safe as possible in his new home."
Vernon will be on display to visitors on Monday, Nov. 11. Current U.S. military members and veterans can get into the park for free.
Bearizona is east of Flagstaff in Williams, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Phoenix.