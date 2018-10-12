Baby sea lion at Wildlife World Zoo needs a name

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Can you come up with a name for this cutie? It could win you a free family membership to Wildlife Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park.
The zoo welcomed a second sea lion pup this summer, and now, this baby needs a name.
Zoo staffers are asking the public to come up with the perfect name for the new addition.
Names can be submitted on the zoo's Facebook page or at the park over the next five weeks.
The winner and winning name will be announced November 9.
Along with bragging rights, the winner will also receive an Annual Membership for a family of four, ensuring they can visit the sea lion pup as much as they want for an entire year.
Like all marine mammals, sea lions are protected by the landmark legislation known as the Marine Mammal Protection Act ("MMPA"), first passed in 1972. The MMPA makes it illegal to hunt or harass any marine mammal species found in U.S. waters.
Sea Lions, like many marine animals, face an uncertain future due to ocean pollution, dwindling fish stock, and competition with human activities.
With approximately one-hundred and fifty thousand gallons of man-made salt water for the sea lions, the expanding sea lion family has plenty of room to raise the new pup at Wildlife Wildlife World Zoo.
The spacious outdoor exhibit allows visitors to attend a public educational demonstration featuring these acrobatic animals twice a daily at “Shipwreck Cove,” a pirate ship display with upper deck and underwater viewing.
In addition, guests get the opportunity to feed the sea lions during their two scheduled feeding times. Wildlife World’s expert sea lion care team is committed to providing the best of care to the animals and engaging, informative, and fun educational experiences for visitors of all ages!
With the baby sea lion’s recent graduation from swim school, he can now be seen on exhibit, giving guests the opportunity to fall in love and name Arizona’s newest sea lion pup!!
With more than 600 species & 6000 animals on display, there are always new arrivals at Wildlife World! Other babies on display include a baboon, spider monkey, flamingos, penguins & several hoofed animal species, including wildebeests and other youngsters throughout the 100-acre park.
As an USDA licensed, private institution, accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums (AMMPA), Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park receives zero taxpayer funding. No tax dollars have ever been spent to build or operate Wildlife World in its nearly 35-year history.
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park, AZ (SE corner of State Route 303 and Northern Ave.) Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last Zoo Admission is at 5 p.m.) Aquarium exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission includes access to the Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.
For more information, call (623) 935-WILD (9453) or visit the zoo online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.