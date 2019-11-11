PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is making it easier for veterans to connect with a four-legged companion.
On Veteran's Day, the shelter is waiving all pet adoption fees for veterans.
The free pet adoption event was made possible thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. The special will be available to all veterans on Veterans Day on Monday, November 11, at all four AHS locations.
DETAILS
What: Arizona Humane Society’s Salute to Veterans Pet Adoption Special
When: Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: All Arizona Humane Society locations
Who: Veterans
"Not only does adopting a pet save two lives - the life of the adopted pet and the one who will take their place in the shelter - but pets also enrich our own lives so much," reads a statement from AHS. "Pets offer so many emotional and physical health benefits and have the ability to decrease one’s stress level and lower their blood pressure and cholesterol."
The folks at the shelter also point out that pets have the ability to get people more involved in exercise and outdoor activities which, in turn, can result in meeting new people. And, of course, one of the most powerful things a pet can offer is companionship, which can help lessen feelings of loneliness or anxiety.
All AHS pet adoptions include: spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, free follow-up vet exam with VCA Animal Hospitals and free 30-days of pet insurance. If for some reason the adoption does not work out, AHS offers a 100 percent adoption guarantee, in which an adopter can return the pet for either a refund or for another pet who may suit them and their lifestyle better.
Things to know before adopting:
-Check pet requirements and location. If you have a specific pet in mind, please check their requirements regarding family introductions before coming to meet them (must meet all members of the family, child restrictions, cannot live with other pets, etc.). All pets can be viewed here and can be filtered by location. These pages are updated every hour.
-If you bring your dog for an introduction, vaccinations must be up-to-date. Dogs should have received most recent round of vaccinations at least five days prior to visiting.
-Limit two adoptions per household.
-AHS can not hold pets. Adoptions are first come, first served.
-For dogs: Must have or purchase appropriate leash and collar at time of adoption.
-For cats: Must have or purchase appropriate carrier at time of adoption. $5 cardboard boxes are available for purchase.
For more information, visit azhumane.org to see all adoptable pet photos and bios. The site updates every hour.
Arizona Humane Society- LOCATIONS
Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion
1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041
602-997-7585
Sunnyslope Campus
9226 N. 13th Avenue/ 1311 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
602-997-7585
PetSmart Mesa
1733 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204
602-997-7585 Ext. 5321
PetSmart Scottsdale
4380 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
602-997-7585 Ext. 5322