MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ducks keep turning up dead in a man-made lake in Maricopa
Stephanie Brown, a biologist and freelance animal rescue worker who lives in the neighborhood, says it’s been going on since Thursday.
“We started noticing that some of our duck population was kinda missing,” Brown said.
Brown says the ducks appear to be coming down with a sickness that causes them to lose control of their muscles.
“Once their head starts to droop in the water and they can no longer hold it up, they’ll just drown,” Brown said.
In an attempt to save some of the animals, Brown has been going out in her kayak, picking up the sick birds, and taking them to Liberty Wildlife for treatment.
“It’s been very traumatic,” Brown said.
Brown says she believes the birds have come down with avian botulism.
"Botulism is one of the most potent toxins known to science ...," according to the National Wildlife Health Center.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it has sent five of the carcasses from the lake to the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin for testing. While results won’t be available for about a week, the agency says avian botulism is possible.
“Outbreaks of this do occur in the U.S. each year, generally from July through September,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Tom Cadden. “But we won’t know definitively until we get the test results back.”
The lake is located in the Rancho El Dorado III community.
In a statement, the Rancho El Dorado III homeowners association wrote that they’re also awaiting the results of the test before acting. In the meantime, they’re asking residents not to feed any ducks or other waterfowl.
This is at least the second time a rash of dead animals has turned up in the lake.
Last year, Arizona’s Family reported on an incident in which dead fish kept floating to the surface. That was blamed on low oxygen levels and a faulty aeration system.
Poor ducks...always the innocent and helpless ones....thank you for retrieving some of them and taking them to the treatment center
