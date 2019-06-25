TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- In a strange twist of news, an Arizona’s Family photojournalist became the hero for his own story subject.
Jim Fry, notorious among his peers for chasing hard news and breaking the big crime stories, found himself face-to-face with a wallaby that he just had to help on Tuesday.
[WATCH: Missing wallaby found in Tempe]
Fry had just left the Tempe home of Bernice Berhorst, who asked for our help after her pet wallaby went missing.
As soon as Fry left the interview to load up his camera equipment, he spotted the animal hopping down the street. That’s when Fry yelled out to Berhorst, “The wallaby is out here!” And she quickly ran to retrieve it.
“I am excited. I just can’t believe that she’s back! All day she’s been gone, all day,” Berhorst said.
After some much-needed convincing, Jim finally accepted that a selfie with the wallaby was in order.
It’s unclear what type of shenanigans the wallaby was up to while it was on the lam, but it is in good condition.
Arizona Game and Fish officials said owning a wallaby is not illegal, but strongly discouraged.
"Although wallabies and other exotic pets are not regulated by law in Arizona, many exotic pets end up surrendered to wildlife centers and zoos when their owners find they can no longer meet the animal's unique needs or unpredictable behavior as they mature," Arizona Game and Fish Department spokeswoman Amy Burnett said.
Berhorst owns other exotic animals, like monkeys, a porcupine and a pot-belly pig. She said she rehabilitates them in her home.
