PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! So the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) thought this would be a perfect time to launch its "Fall in Love" adoption specials.
During the entire month of October, AHS is waiving adoption fees for any dogs who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days. For each dog whose adoption fee is waived their kennel will be adorned with a special red leaf.
Some of the dogs with waived fees include:
-Gordy – confiscated from abusive situation; very shy and will need a patient family as he continues to learn to trust.
-Tank – 77-pound love bug whose spirit animal is the pig. He was abandoned on a chain.
-Molly & Holly – best buds who were also abandoned.
-Jasper - Airedale terrier mix who was rescued off the streets as an injured stray and needed his eye removed in AHS’ trauma hospital.
So, why adopt versus shop?
-Shelter pets are the complete package! They are already spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped and come with a free follow-up exam to VCA Animal Hospitals as well as a small bag of food.
-Pets provide psychological, emotional and physical benefits to their humans.
-What you see is what you get. Often, older pets are used to having lived in a home, are already house-trained and have their manners already sorted out.
-You are saving two lives! The one you adopt and the next one you make room for.
-You will change their life just as much as they change yours.
Visit azhumane.org/adopt to see which dogs qualify for the special (additional dogs will be added daily) and at which AHS location you can find them.