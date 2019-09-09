GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Welcome to the pack, Luna!
The Arizona Coyotes have adopted a new service dog for the 2019-2020 season.
The Coyotes announced Monday that the team has partnered with National Assistance Dogs Inc. (NADI) to adopt a 14-week-old black Labrador retriever puppy named Luna.
The Coyotes will be Luna's "puppy raiser" and will train her in housing, vetting, basic obedience, socialization, and proper service dog etiquette and manners.
Throughout the 2019-'20 season, Luna will train at the Coyotes offices and attend most Coyotes home games.
She will also make special appearances at Coyotes practices and team events.
Once Luna completes her training, she will be given to a veteran in need.
"We're very excited to partner with NADI to adopt Luna and have her as part of our Pack for the 2019-'20 season," said Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen. "NADI is a tremendous organization that helps veterans in our community. We are all dog lovers at the Coyotes and we hope that Luna can help raise awareness about NADI and also bring us some luck this season."
National Assistance Dogs Inc. provides trained assistance dogs primarily to veterans with mobility and post-traumatic challenges.
The organization's mission is to raise, train, and place skilled assistance dogs to enrich lives in the community through specialized programs.
Fans can follow Luna's story on the team's social media channels and at ArizonaCoyotes.com/Luna.
About NADI:
NADI strives to make a difference in the lives of those who they serve and impact the community by education and providing volunteer opportunities throughout the development of puppies into assistance dogs.
Clients are partnered with an assistance dog that is a compatible match through personality and ability to perform specifically trained tasks to their needs.
Through this partnership, clients gain the ability to take on and accomplish daily life demands.
NADI's certified, working assistance dogs enhance the quality of their disabled handlers' lives not only through performing mitigating task work, but also enrich a sense of freedom and independence.
For more information on NADI or to become a volunteer, visit https://nadiassist.org/volunteer.html
