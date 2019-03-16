PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Animal Welfare League is stepping up to help its rural rescue partners in northern and southern Arizona.
AAWL officials say the groups have an urgent need for dog and cat food.
They are asking for donations of any kind, even an open bag of food that your pet didn't want to eat.
Since January, AAWL has delivered four tons of food since January to more than 32 partners and its outreach supplies are running low.
But the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter refuses to say no to these partners.
You can drop off donations at the animal welfare league's headquarters at the area of 40th and Washington streets.
For more information on AAWL, click here.
