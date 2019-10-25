PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix animal shelter has rescued a kitten that someone painted red and blue.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) says someone painted the fur of a kitten they've now named "Freedom."
[VIDEO: Someone painted 'Freedom's' fur]
The kitty was abandoned at a rural shelter, and came to the AAWL via its Rural Rescue Outreach program, said shelter communications director Michael Morefield.
The paint does not seem to have affected Freedom's health.
"We are fortunate that Freedom is healthy and very social but she is still under the observation of our medical team to ensure there are no underlying issues," said Morefield.
She did not have a tag or a microchip.
Freedom is expected to be be put up for adoption next week. Check with AAWL for updates.
And while the paint may not seem like "abuse" in an extreme sense, a pattern of abusive behavior toward animals can sometimes seem innocent enough (like painting the fur of a cat) and then escalate as children get older.
Research shows animal abuse can also evolve to violence against other humans.
That's why the AAWL would like to use Freedom’s story to share why it’s important to teach children (and everyone) to be kind to animals and all living beings.
This incident comes just days after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a though new measure cracking down on animal abusers, and making animal cruelty a federal offense.
On Tuesday. the U.S. House unanimously passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act.
The act would ban crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals. It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.
Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., sponsored the bipartisan bill. A companion bill was introduced in the Senate.
"This important piece of legislation would make animal cruelty a federal offense," Buchanan tweeted. "Great news for my fellow animal lovers."
Deutch said the bill is a significant milestone "in the bipartisan quest to end animal abuse and protect our pets."
"This bill sends a clear message that our society does not accept cruelty against animals," he said in a statement. "We’ve received support from so many Americans from across the country and across the political spectrum."
"I’m deeply thankful for all of the advocates who helped us pass this bill, and I look forward to the Senate’s swift passage and the President’s signature," Deutch continued.
We passed the #PACTAct! Thank you to Rep @VernBuchanan & all of the #animalwelfare advocates who helped get us here.— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) October 22, 2019
Special thank you to all the animal lovers everywhere who know this is simply the right thing to do.
This is a major step to end animal abuse & #protectourpets. pic.twitter.com/PqlKStwBPX
He also said the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video, closing a huge loophole.
In 2010, Congress passed the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which made it illegal to create, sell and distribute videos of animal torture. However, it did not criminalize the underlying acts of cruelty seen in those videos.
The PACT Act is limited to interstate commerce and federal property, ABC News reported. Additionally, it would not interfere with local animal cruelty laws and enforcement.
“Passing the PACT Act sends a strong message that this behavior will not be tolerated," said Buchanan.
If the bill becomes law, violators could face up to seven years in prison.