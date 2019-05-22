PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's graduation season in the Valley right now... but not just for high school seniors.
The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is proud to announce this year’s first class of “kitten graduates” from its Kitten Nursery and Foster Hero Program.
Those kittens are all now ready for adoption.
And to celebrate, AHS will host an adoption special Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26, during which adoption fees for ALL cats and kittens will be 50% off.
The special is good at all four AHS locations.
Summer is the Humane Society's busiest time of the year, with thousands of kittens coming into the shelter during "kitten season."
Many of those kittens are too tiny to be adopted right away, and need to spend time in AHS’ Kitten Nursery, or cared for by a foster family.
Right now, there are more than 100 cats and kittens up for adoption, and the shelter is hoping this weekend's adoption special will free up much-needed room for additional pet lives to be saved.
To view the pets currently up for adoption at AHS, visit azhumane.org/adopt (The site updates hourly.)
Contact the Arizona Humane Society for more information with any questions about adoption, foster care or becoming a volunteer.
Arizona Humane Society
602-997-7585
1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
