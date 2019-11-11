AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Peggy Hogan and her husband put a mousetrap in their front yard, their goal was to dissuade insensitive pet owners who don't clean up after their dogs from stopping.
"Let your dog do his business in your yard, not mine," said Hogan.
The Ahwatukee couple said they've gotten so frustrated by all the dog droppings left in front of their home that they felt had to do something. They figured dog owners would see the mousetrap and keep on walking.
[WATCH: "We've been threatened because we don't want people's dogs crapping on our yard."]
"How would they like it if I put my trash in their yard?" Hogan said. "Dog poop does stink."
The Hogans insist that they love animals and never had any intention of hurting the dogs that pass by their home. They simply wanted to send a message to the humans.
[RELATED: Phoenix man on poop crusade makes chalk messages, circles poop left on sidewalk]
But the story of the mousetrap blew up on an Ahwatukee 411 Facebook page, with several hateful posts directed at the senior citizens.
"We've been threatened because we don't want people's dogs crapping on our yard," Hogan said. "They're threatening us and the house."
Kevin Naegele walks his dogs by the Hogans' house all the time. He doesn't agree with their decision to put a mousetrap in their yard but understands why they did it.
"I get where they are coming from, and it comes down to taking care of your dog," he said. "If your dog leaves something on someone's yard, pick it up."
Hogan said that all the backlash from the little mousetrap is a bit much, so she and her husband decided to take it away. Still, they hope what they did is enough to convince inconsiderate dog owners to do the right thing.
[MORE: Pet stories on azfamily.com]
Earlier this year, a Phoenix man just as frustrated as the Hogans took a different tack to try and get people to clean up after their dogs. He used chalk to circle the poop and left a message on the sidewalk.
[WATCH: The man behind the "POOvement"]
The problem of rude dog owners is not a new one. Just like people directed social media comments at the Hogans regarding the mousetrap in their yard, others have used social media to shame dog owners who leave their dogs' messes for others to clean up.