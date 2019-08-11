PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona Humane Society has shut down their Sunnyslope Campus due to “emergency electrical repairs.”
AHS is hoping the public can also help them find homes for 42 adoptable pets during the outage.
According to AHS, the repairs will “impact operations and could last through Wednesday.” The areas affected include cat and dog adoptions, the behavior room, cat hospital and cat holding areas, and two critical medical areas – the Ring Room for cats being cared for with Ringworm as well as Mutternity Suites for moms and their babies.
At this time, AHS are transporting their adoptable pets to their Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion, located near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.
AHS officials said the adoptions at their three remaining locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale PetSmart and Mesa PetSmart will remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
In addition, AHS’ Foster team has been placing dozens of pets into foster hero homes to account for the closures.
The Sunnyslope campus is located near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
For more information, visit azhumane.org.
⚠️ Emergency Electrical Repairs to Temporarily Shut Down AHS' Sunnyslope Adoptions, Other Areas⚠️449 found their homes during #EmptyTheShelters - help us find homes for the 42 pets who were left behind today! Adopt: https://t.co/v9Mt0hx8Mi // More: https://t.co/KHrFddNqIb pic.twitter.com/ocFfsWewNW— Arizona Humane Society (@azhumane) August 11, 2019
