PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In celebration of Independence Day, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is offering a great adoption special this weekend and into the holiday week.
From Friday, June 28 to Wednesday, July 3, AHS is offering $50 kitten adoption fees, and will be WAIVING all adult cat adoption fees (ages 6 months and older.)
Felines at all AHS adoption locations will participate.
Things to know beforehand:
- Be prepared to wait in line, possibly outside. Bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
- Check pet requirements and location. If you have a specific feline in mind, please check their requirements regarding child or whole family introductions before coming to meet them. All adoptable pets can be found here and can be filtered by location. Please note that adoption locations may change early in the morning, and these pages are updated every hour.
- Limit two meet n’ greets per household. We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to meet our adoptable kittens and cats! If interested in more, we kindly ask that you go to the end of the line.
- Limit two adoptions per household.
- Adoptions are first come, first served.
- Must have or purchase appropriate cat carrier at time of adoption. Carriers and $5 cat boxes are available for purchase.
Why adopt from the Arizona Humane Society?
All of the cats and dogs on the adoption floor have been spayed/neutered and microchipped, and are up to date on all current vaccinations.
Pets are sent home with a bag of Hills Science Diet food, a free follow-up veterinary exam and special adopter discounts on programs and services.
Because AHS cares for the Valley’s most vulnerable sick, injured and abused pets, the average cost of care per AHS pet is more than $1,000. Any additional contribution toward your new family member’s adoption is greatly appreciated and will help save the lives of more furry friends just like them!
Hours will vary by department on Thursday, July 4. Please click here to view all hours of operation on Independence Day.
