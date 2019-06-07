PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some great news for a little kitten who was thrown out of a moving car last week. The DPS trooper who helped save her has adopted her!
We first brought you the story of the kitty last Friday.
Someone tossed the 8-week-old kitten out of the car while driving on the U.S. 60 in Gilbert.
Luckily, a concerned citizen and a Department of Public Safety trooper came to the rescue, stopping on the roadside to scoop up the kitten.
The trooper took the feline to the Arizona Humane Society for medical treatment.
"Miraculously, he lived! He survived!" Kelsey Dickerson, an AHS spokeswoman, said.
The kitten suffered a cut lip and a fractured tooth. He underwent surgery to repair his lip and take out the tooth and is now on the road to a full recovery.
He’ll still need a few days of antibiotics.
But AHS staffers call him a "miracle kitty," and say it's amazing that his injuries weren't more serious.
"He's so small; he's only about 2 or 3 pounds," Dickerson said."It's definitely surprising that he's able to survive in the first place. And to see that he didn't have grave injuries, it's just something that we're very thankful for."
And now, there's something else to be very thankful for.
Trooper Montes says his young daughter has wanted a cat for more than a year. So he adopted the kitten!
The little cat has now been aptly named "Trooper." 🐾
Guess who adopted the kitten? Meet 8-week-old Trooper! When thrown from a moving car along the highway, several of Trooper’s teeth cracked. He also needed stitches in his lip. Trooper Montes’ young daughter has wanted a cat for over a year, so it worked out for Trooper. pic.twitter.com/uUMGTXQhOs— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 8, 2019
