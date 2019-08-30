SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The beloved mascot of the Horizon Huskies football team led her pack for the final time Friday night.
Nala the husky has led the charge onto the football field at varsity home games since 2012. This fun-loving husky with the piercing blue eyes has provided instant energy and excitement for the team and fans as each game gets underway.
"It's a really cool deal and we take pride in it," Coach Ty "Wiz" Wisdom has said of the Husky tradition.
"It started when my son started playing football his freshman year," Nala's owner Rachel Dole told us last year. "She (Nala) absolutely loves it. She watches them all night long. She absolutely loves doing it."
The kids loved seeing Nala on campus on game days, and she even had something of a paparazzi following!
"It's fun and it's very special because she loves the interaction with the fans. And the kids want to pet her and take pictures with her. She's a little bit of celebrity, I guess," Dole told Arizona's Family.
But now, Nala is getting older, and all that running has begun to take its toll.
So, at 9 years old, Nala is ready to retire.
On Friday, Aug. 30, at the Horizon home game against Higley, Nala made her final appearance before Horizon's "Dawg Pound."
Fans cheered and yelled as she led the team through the inflatable "Husky Head" and onto the football field just before the game. A few tears were shed in the stands as well, as folks realized this would be her last run.
So, who will take over this tradition?
Enter Winston!
The 1-year-old husky is in training to become Horizon's mascot, and has many years of leading the charge on the field ahead.
As for Nala, players, coaches and everyone at Horizon will always remember the spirit and energy brought each week by the beautiful, blue-eyed husky.
Thank you for your years of service, sweet girl!