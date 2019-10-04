TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – About 90 animals, dozens of them dead, were found in a Tucson home in "deplorable living conditions," the Pima County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Deputies were called to the home near Valencia and Mission roads on Thursday, Oct. 3, to help Adult Protective Services.
"Upon arrival deputies observed deplorable living conditions …," according to a PCSO news release. The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the conditions, saying only that deputies found 66 animals, including dogs, chickens, and birds.
PCSO said deputies also found 24 dead rabbits and chickens inside the house.
"Due to health concerns, one of the homeowners was transported to a local area hospital," PCSO said.
No other details were immediately available.
Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) was called out to the home. The agency said it rescued 85 animals -- 67 birds and 18 small dogs -- and described the situation as "a hoarding case."
[WATCH: Video of the rescued animals at PACC]
According to a post on the PACC Facebook page, there are a variety of birds, including macaws, cockatiels, and finches. As for the dogs, PACC says they are small breeds like Chihuahuas, dachshunds, terriers, some hairless mixes, and Maltese.
PACC said it needs help fostering the animals until the case is resolved. It also said now is usually its busiest time of year in terms of intake and that the shelter has more than 1,600 animals that need homes.
[PHOTOS: Some of the rescued birds and dogs]
PCSO Animals Cruelty Unit detectives are handling the investigation and are asking for help from the community.
If you have a tip, you can submit it anonymously – and possibly be eligible for a reward -- by calling 520-882-7463 or going to 88CRIME.org.