Pet of the week Padme

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Named after the popular queen from the Star Wars franchise, Padme found herself at the Arizona Humane Society, an injured stray who wasn’t receiving the royal treatment she deserved.
After a good Samaritan reported that this feline had been attacked by another stray, they reached out to AHS to ensure the 4-year-old domestic short-hair would be given the best care possible.
Her first stop was at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. The team there looked after her and got her eating.
Now she is on the adoption floor at the Campus for Compassion.
The AHS staff and volunteers continue to get to know her better and say that like her namesake, Padme has a big heart. But there are also some differences between she and the Star Wars character. For starters, this Padme loves to be pet and have her chin scratched. Secondly, she has a soft little purr that is completely lovable.
Visit Padme today. She’s not necessarily looking to go to a galaxy far, far away, but would certainly love to find the furr-ever home she’s been seeking.
