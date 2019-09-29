GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say someone was shot multiple times in Glendale on Saturday night.
The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. last night in the area of Butler Drive and 67th Avenue.
Police say they arrived on the scene after getting multiple reports of shots being fired. They found a person who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Right now, there is no one in custody or information about any suspects.
