Shooting crime scene - Generic

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say someone was shot multiple times in Glendale on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. last night in the area of Butler Drive and 67th Avenue.

Police say they arrived on the scene after getting multiple reports of shots being fired. They found a person who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Right now, there is no one in custody or information about any suspects.

