PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A person who was on the sidewalk was hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday.
It happened near the Interstate 17 on Peoria Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Investigators say two cars crash and one of them hit the person.
The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but will likely survive, firefighters said.
No word yet on what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.
Drivers stayed on the scene, police said.
An investigation is underway.
