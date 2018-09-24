PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Police say the pedestrian was struck near 28th and Northern avenues.
The person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver appeared to stay at the scene.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Northern Avenue was closed at 28th Avenue.
No further information was released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for updates on this crash.
(1) comment
Another Jaywalker - you can bet on it.
